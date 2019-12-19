Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

Jammu | Published: December 19, 2019 11:24:44 AM

The firing from across the border in Mankote sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army, he said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

Pakistani troops on Thursday violated ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling mortar bombs on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The firing from across the border in Mankote sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army, he said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

“At about 7.15 am, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars,” the spokesperson said. He said the cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received.

