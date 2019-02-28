Pakistan used F16 jets to target military installations, IAF presents proof during joint briefing with Army, Navy

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 8:08 PM

"There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission through their electronic signatures. Parts of AMRAAM, air to air missile which is carried only on the Pakistani F-16s were recovered east of Rajouri within the Indian territory," Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said.

pakistan, F16 jets, IAF, IAF strike, india Pakistan tensions, air strike, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, imran khan, ceasefire violations, PAF jets, indian navyA top IAF official showed parts of AMRAAM missile, which can be fired only by an F16 jet, to the media during a joint press conference with the Army and the Navy in New Delhi. (Photo source: ANI)

The Indian Air Force on Thursday showed parts of missile fired by Pakistani F16 jet targeting Indian military installations in an audacious violation of air space in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A top IAF official showed parts of AMRAAM missile, which can be fired only by an F16 jet, to the media during a joint press conference with the Army and the Navy in New Delhi.

“There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission through their electronic signatures. Parts of AMRAAM, air to air missile which is carried only on the Pakistani F-16s were recovered east of Rajouri within the Indian territory,” Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said.

Also read| India Pakistan NEWS LIVE updates: Escalation of tension by Pakistan, India says ready for any provocation

AVM Kapoor also confirmed that IAF’s MiG21 Bison jet had shot down one intruding Pakistani F16 on Wednesday morning near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“IAF fighters were tasked to intercept the intruding Pakistani aircraft and managed to thwart them. Although PAF jets dropped bombs, they were not able to cause any damage,” he added.

Responding to the news of Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s announcement that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be returning home tomorrow, the AVM Kapoor said,”IAF is happy to hear that he is returning back.”

Rear Admiral DS Gujral, who was also present at the joint briefing, said that the Navy is ready to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan.

“We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens,” he said.

Indian Army’s Major General Surendra Singh Mahal made it clear that India will not hesitate in launching an operation again to target terror camps on Pakistani soil.

“As long as Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target the terror camps,” Major General Mahal said.

