Pakistan trying to infiltrate through rivers? Small boats located in water streams near IB, LoC

Intelligence reports have alerted the security forces and urged them to increase their patrolling around the water bodies closer to the international border with Pakistan. The alert has been sounded after small rubber boats were discovered at several launch pads located near the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and it is suspected these could be used for infiltrating into India. According to sources, there are around 13 major small water bodies located in Akhnoor, Samba, and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and closer to the border with Pakistan. The intelligence agencies have analysed these findings and have alerted the security forces that these spots could be used for entering India.

Also, the intelligence agencies had according to reports intercepted terrorist communication logs and based on these findings have advised the security forces that there is a possibility of infiltration through the sea routes. All the stakeholders in the coastal security since then has been in a high state of alert.

Besides the small water bodies, also on alert is the Gurez sector based on intelligence reports which have said that there could be attempts made through the Krishna Ghati area. Due to regular instances of cease fire violations, this area located in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, is always on high alert.

As has been reported, last month the Indian Navy had confirmed that both the Eastern and Western seaboards were in a state of high alert. All ports, ships located at these ports, have all been put on alert. Recently, the Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh had told the media that intelligence reports indicated terrorist attacks from seawards are likely and these are being monitored.

Pakistan and its terror outfits have repeatedly been infiltrating inside India and reports have suggested that men are being trained to enter through waterways.