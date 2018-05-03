Pakistan tries to cosy up with Russia, for the first time offers ‘strategic partnership’

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for their strategic talks in Moscow on April 20th.

Celebrating their 70th diplomatic anniversary, Pakistan has offered Russia a multidimensional strategic partnership. A statement from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said that the multidimensional strategic partnership between Pakistan and Russia intends to contribute towards regional peace and security. Experts suggest, with the US cutting security aid to Pakistan and also with growing relations between India and US, Pakistan is now trying to seek a new strategic partner. From being rivals from the times of Cold War to approaching Russia for the first time ever to be its strategic partner, Pakistan wishes to buttress this new relation to compensate its rocky relationship with the US. The spokesperson of the Pakistan foreign ministry told the media that the Pakistan-Russia relationship was a mature one and that the two countries were building trust and were also focusing on areas of convergence.

Russia and its erstwhile Soviet Union was always a greater partner to India. Despite, India pulling out of the Joint Stealth Fighter Project with Russia, and with the US assuring India of its commitment to strategic partnership, Russia continues to remain a close friend of India. The deal for the export of 5 S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems is expected to be finalised by year end. This would be the largest ever defence deal between India and Russia. So, the case for Russia to completely partner with Pakistan is not very strong. On the contrary, Russia has maintained its balance and has not openly flaunted its growing relationship with Pakistan.

The Pakistan NSA and his Russian counterpart had met in Moscow and had discussed matters relating to regional security and terrorism. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Army Chief had also met with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russia. The meeting that took place in the backdrop of the 9th International Meeting of High-Level Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Sochi.