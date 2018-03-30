Pakistan tests its indigenously built Submarine Launched Cruise Missile Babur

The Pakistan Army said it successfully test fired the SLMC Babur yesterday. A video grab of the test firing of the ‘Babur’ cruise missile III. (Credits: Pakistan ISPR)

Pakistan conducted another successful test firing of its indigenously designed and built Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLMC) Babur, said Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistani Army spokesperson on Thursday evening.

The Babur is an SLCM having a range of 450kms was fired from an underwater dynamic platform. Reports said that the SLCM successfully engaged its target with precise accuracy. The missile also met all its flight parameters. The SLMC Babur is a variant of its predecessor Babur II, which is a land cruise missile.

The DG of Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the Babur missile is capable of delivering various payloads and that incorporates state of art technologies including underwater propulsion, advanced guidance, and navigation features.

It was also reported that the missile was providing Pakistan with credible second strike capability, adding on to the existing deterrence mechanism. The test of the SLMC Babur makes intensifies Pakistan’s proactive nuclear agendas. Citing the issues surrounding in the region Pakistan has also claimed that the missile test was a response to the increasing nuclearization of the Indian Ocean Region. It also said that the test was a landmark development towards the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence through indigenization and self-reliance.

The test was conducted under the supervision of the DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Chairman NESCOM, Commander Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), senior officials and other scientists from Strategic Scientific Organisations, said the official statement.

The test was lauded by the Pakistan Services Chiefs and by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. This the second test of the SLMC that Pakistan is carrying out. Pakistan had carried out its first test last year in January.