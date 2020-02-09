Pakistan targets forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch for second day

Published: February 9, 2020 4:19:37 PM

The firing and intense shelling with mortars from across the border in the two sectors started at around 12.50 pm and was going on when last reports were received.

jammu and kashmir, locOn Saturday, an Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured in heavy firing and shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

The Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district for the second day on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

No casualty was reported in the Pakistani firing, he said.

The latest ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation took place in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat, 36, belonged to Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. He is survived by his wife, Usha Shekhawat.

The Army on Sunday paid rich tributes with full military honours to Naik Shekhawat.

Senior officers paid last respects to the slain soldiers at a wreath-laying ceremony organised at the Air force Station in Jammu, officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi and General Officer Commanding of elite White Knight Corps Lt Gen Harsha Gupta also saluted the soldier and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

