Pakistan soldier killed as militants attack security outpost

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 1:49:08 PM

An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and the terrorists when they raided the Makki Garh post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Pakistan, Pakistan soldier killed, militant attack, security outpost, defence news, North Waziristan, Shawal ValleyPakistan soldier killed as militants attack security outpost

A Pakistan Army soldier was killed when some militants attacked a security outpost in Pakistan’s restive northwestern tribal region on Monday. An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and the terrorists when they raided the Makki Garh post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Troops effectively repulsed the attempt by the militants and in the exchange of fire, a soldier was killed, it said. The army retrieved five unidentified bodies during patrolling in Boya area where an army post was attacked on Sunday by a group. The bodies with bullet wounds were found from a dry stream nearly 1.5 kms away from the Khar Kamar post which was attacked by the group.

Once a hotbed of militants, North Waziristan was cleared after an operation in 2014. However, lately it has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence by militants entering from Afghanistan, according to the security forces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pakistan soldier killed as militants attack security outpost
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition