Pakistan shells forward posts, villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

By: |
Jammu | Published: December 3, 2019 4:28:38 PM

The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian Army, he said.

pakistan firing, pakistan shelling, pakistan shell fire, poonch firing, jammu kashmir newsThe cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received. (Representational Image: PTI)

Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Tuesday by shelling forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian Army, he said.

“At about 2.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

The cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received, he said, adding there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pakistan shells forward posts, villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Exercise Hand-in-Hand 2019: Troops from India, China to conduct joint drill this week
2Light Combat Aircraft for Indian Navy: DRDO updates naval aircraft’s progress
3Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi: Breaking the glass ceiling, Bihar’s Shivangi becomes first Indian navy pilot