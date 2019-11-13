Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

By:
Jammu | Published: November 13, 2019 12:21:33 PM

"At about 0700 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Keri sector", the defence PRO said.

pakistan shell fire, pakistan ceasefire, pakistan firing, loc firing today, rajouri firing, jammu kashmir newsThe Indian Army effectively retaliated. (Representational Image: IE)

Pakistani troops on Wednesday shelled forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated. “At about 0700 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Keri sector”, the defence PRO said.

The cross-border firing was going on from both sides when last reports came in. Pakistani troops had earlier violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by shelling forward posts and villages in Poonch district. In the retaliatory firing by Indian troops, a Pakistani Army soldier was killed, sources said.

