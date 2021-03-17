  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan sending weapons through drones, govt tells Rajya Sabha

March 17, 2021 5:56 PM

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said this in Rajya Sabha, while responding to a question on whether the central government is aware that Pakistan has started supplying weapons to infiltrators via drones.

"Certain instances of supply of weapons via drones from across the Pakistan border have come to the notice of security and law enforcement agencies," he said in his written reply."Certain instances of supply of weapons via drones from across the Pakistan border have come to the notice of security and law enforcement agencies," he said in his written reply.

The government Wednesday said some instances of supply of weapons through drones from Pakistan have come to light and security agencies were taking action on it.

Reddy said the government has been taking various steps to meet such challenges, which include round the clock effective surveillance, streamlining the intelligence set up, capacity building of forces, patrolling on the borders along with sensitization of local population in border areas, establishment of observation posts, border fencing, flood lighting, deployment and use of modern and hi-tech surveillance equipments, etc.

