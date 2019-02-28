Pakistan says willing to consider returning IAF pilot if it leads to ‘de-escalation’

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, right, gives a press conference with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, left, and Finance Minister Asad Umar in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)

Pakistan on Thursday said that it is willing to consider returning the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in its custody if it led to de-escation of tension between the two nations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi issued a statement saying that they would also examine India’s dossier on the Pulwama terror attack, which was submimtted to them by India on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported. (Live updates)

Qureshi’s statement came a day after IAF foiled Pakistan Air Force’s attempt to target military installations on the Indian side. India lost one MiG 21 in this engagement, and Pakistan had taken the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, into their custody.

The Express Tribune reported that Pakistan is yet to decide whether the IAF pilot will be declared a prisoner of war (PoW) and which convention will be applied.

“The decision (on the IAF pilot) will be announced in a day or two,” the report said.

In New Delhi, government sources told news agency PTI that now that Pakistan had been given the dossier linking Jaish e Mohammed to the Pulwama attack, that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, it expected Pakistan to return the pilot immediately and unconditionally.

It has also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel, the External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi, adding that it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the “vulgar display” of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.