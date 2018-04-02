Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accuses India of launching ‘brutal crackdown’ in Kashmir

​​ ​
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.

He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused India of launching a “brutal crackdown” in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations. Abbasi’s statement late last night came after Indian security forces on Sunday gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir. “The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable,” Abbasi said.

He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir. Yesterday’s operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.

