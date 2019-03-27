Pakistan PM says India gripped with war hysteria, something may happen before India polls

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 2:46 AM

Khan also said he fears further military hostilities with India in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Imran Khan, pakistan pm, Pulwama attack, Kashmir, Pulwama attack, Balakot air strike“When Pulwama [the suicide attack in Kashmir] happened I felt that Mr (Narendra) Modi’s government used that to build this war hysteria,” said Khan.
In a significant admission, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has acknowledged that his country can no longer allow terror groups to organise with impunity on its soil. Khan also said he fears further military hostilities with India in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview to Financial Times, Khan said, “We cannot take the stance any more where you have these armed groups in our country… We can’t afford being blamed for any terrorist activity, like Pulwama, like what happened.”
Khan insisted that there was no place for terrorists in his “new Pakistan”, claiming that he was conducting the most serious crackdown on terrorist groups in the country’s history. “We’re already cracking down on them, we’re already dismantling the whole set-up,” he said. “What is happening right now has never happened before in Pakistan,” he told FT. Khan also claimed that he is “still apprehensive” that “something could happen” before the general elections in India. Describing India as gripped with “war hysteria”, Khan told FT in the interview: “I’m still apprehensive before the elections, I feel that something could happen.”

Also read| India’s Tejas vs China-Pakistan’s JF-17! Malaysia to pick one for its Air Force

While Pakistan has claimed to have taken action against terrorist groups, including taking control of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s facilities, India has described the action as “cosmetic”. New Delhi has asked for “verifiable, credible, visible and sustained” action against terrorists, terrorist groups, their proxies and the terrorist infrastructure.

On February 26, 12 days after the terror attack in Pulwama claimed by Jaish, India conducted air strikes on the outfit’s camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. “When Pulwama [the suicide attack in Kashmir] happened I felt that Mr (Narendra) Modi’s government used that to build this war hysteria,” said Khan.

“The Indian public should realise that this is all for winning the elections, it’s nothing to do with the real issues of the subcontinent,” he claimed, while blaming the Pulwama attack on what he called Modi’s “anti-Muslim” government and its policies in Kashmir.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pakistan PM says India gripped with war hysteria, something may happen before India polls
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition