Pakistan PM Imran Khan offers talk again to defuse heightened tension with India

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 5:11 PM

His comments came minutes after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said that Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action".

Imran Khan, India, Pakistan, external affairs ministry, balakot air strike, narendra modi, pakistan air force“Our action was only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same. Two of their MiGs were shot down (in the ensuing action),” Khan said in a live TV address. (IE)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday claimed that two Indian MIGs crossed the Line of Control and they were shot down, as he offered to defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and resolve the issues through talks. “Our action was only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same. Two of their MiGs were shot down (in the ensuing action),” Khan said in a live TV address.

Also read| India Pakistan Air Strikes LIVE: Govt confirms IAF pilot missing after MiG 21 shoots down Pakistan fighter jet

Noting that all wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to, Khan said that better sense must prevail and the two sides should act with wisdom. “I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s,” Khan said. “Let’s sit together and settle this with talks,” he added.

