‘Pakistan only propaganda machinery’, Indian Army rebuts claims of Pakistan’s DG ISPR

In a strong and effective response, the Indian Army caused heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and the casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by own troops, sources point out. (IE photo)

Indian Army has late evening rebutted the claim of Pakistan’s DG ISPR tweet regarding six Indian casualties. “False figure of Indian casualties in Cease Fire Violation (CFV) is Pakistan’s deliberate design to up the ante along LC in a deliberate attempt to seek international attention,” highly placed sources told Financial Express Online.

Sources have confirmed that the DG ISPR’s tweet has once again proved that “Pakistan as a nation is only propaganda machinery”.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor had claimed that India had violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Tatta Pani sector.

Also read: It’s official! Indian Army to be re-structured, Rajnath Singh approves major changes

On Tuesday morning around 10.30 hours, Pakistan had initiated unprovoked Cease Fire Violation (CFV), including heavy mortar. And one vehicle was hit by splinters of a likely 82 mm bomb, sources said. And, unlike Pak Army, Indian Army never hides the casualties, sources say.

Since morning, the Pakistan Army has resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati Sectors, District Poonch (J&K), and in the ongoing CFV in Krishna Ghati Sector, in the exchange of fire in Mendhar Sector there was one fatal casualty a 36-year-old Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh from Bihar and four non-fatal casualties.

In a strong and effective response, the Indian Army caused heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and the casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by own troops, sources point out.

To review the prevailing situation in the valley, the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon had visited the units and formations and was also briefed about the counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration operations in the valley.

While lauding the snergy amongst all security forces, the Army commander urged them to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges.