Pakistan national held by BSF along Gujarat International Border, second in a month

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 2:21 PM

This is the second instance in March of the BSF nabbing a Pakistani national while trying to enter India.


A Pakistani national was apprehended by the BSF along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Gujarat, officials said Tuesday.

They said Muhammad Ali (35), who was speaking Sindhi, was apprehended by a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol from the ‘Kumar’ border post, at border pillar number 1015, in the frontier district of Banaskantha on Monday evening.

Officials said he was trying to enter Indian territory when he was apprehended.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan says Indo-Pak relations to remain tense till Lok Sabha elections in India

He has been brought to Balasar police station in Kutch district for further interrogation, officials said, adding that nothing substantial had been found in his possession.

On March 6, a 30-year-old Pakistani national was caught near border pillar number 1050 by Border Security Force personnel.

