Pakistan must take demonstrable steps against terror groups: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By: |
Published: January 28, 2020 11:37:53 AM

Addressing the 12th South Asia conference here, Singh said it is essential that terrorists and their ideological and financial networks are cut off and do not receive state support.

Rajnath Singh, Pakistan, 12th South Asia conference, Pulwama attacks, Pathankot, terrorism, Uri attackSingh asserted the South Asia region must unite in their efforts to defeat terrorism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan for using “terror as a state policy” towards India rather than peacefully settling disputes through dialogue, and said it must take demonstrable steps against terror groups.

Addressing the 12th South Asia conference here, Singh said it is essential that terrorists and their ideological and financial networks are cut off and do not receive state support. “India is engaged in conversations with its neighbours except one country in order to develop a joint approach for regional peace and security. “True pathway to regional peace and security lies in understanding each other’s sensitivities and following basic principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs,” he said.

Related News

Singh asserted the South Asia region must unite in their efforts to defeat terrorism. Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama attacks are grim reminders of state-sponsored terrorism by a neighbouring country.
“Pakistan must take demonstrable steps against terror groups,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pakistan must take demonstrable steps against terror groups Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DefExpo 2020: Over 1,000 companies including global majors register for mega defence event in Lucknow
2Army personnel brave subzero temperature, inhospitable terrain to repair communication link with Ladakh
3Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag