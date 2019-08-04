Pakistan is resorting to lie, deceit and deception, Indian Army sources thrash Pak’s information warfare

The Pakistan army has used ISPR’s machinery to control information and have exploited LDD (lies, deceit & deception) for information management. (IE photo)

Pakistan Army has yet to respond to the Indian army’s offer to take over the dead bodies for their last rites. Though the Indian army has asked Pakistan to approach with a white flag to claim the bodies for last rites, sources in the Indian army pointed out that “it is unlikely that Pakistan will accept the humanitarian offer aimed to facilitate the last rites of the dead, some of them who maybe SSG personnel.”

According to sources, the bodies which are lying in the open and in the difficult area in Keran Sector has signs of Pakistan’s complicity to the state-sponsored terrorism. “There will be Pakistan weapons, GPS, their communication trails, ammunition, maps, matrix sheets, local medicines, their food packets, clothing and even letters to their spouses, “ sources added.

With August 15 is just two weeks ahead, any terrorist incident will have cascading effects and this can damage the stability in large parts of the country. Hence, the government has taken precautionary measures to ensure that no untoward incidents happen.

Based on the inputs, lone wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. “ Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the current Amarnath Yatra,” sources said.

Referring to the media overdrive and rumours doing rounds, sources pointed out that the media overdrive by Pakistan since July 23, has been aimed at creating war -hysteria, frenzy and rumour-engines, in an effort to create an environment of instability in the valley, whereas the picture is completely opposite.

Since the Pakistan army has always treated their own soldiers including SSG personnel, terrorists, Kashmiris as cannon-fodder, it had hidden tens & dozens of bodies in Balakot and what was aired was just images of fallen trees.

The Pakistan army has used ISPR’s machinery to control information and have exploited LDD (lies, deceit & deception) for information management. Just as they managed to deny the shooting down of the f-16 fighter jet by the Indian Air force and the deaths of two pilots.

Even during the Kargil operations, the Pakistan army had disowned many fallen soldiers of Northern Light Infantry.

Why? Because for the Pakistan side, these are just cannon fodder. They are treated brutally by the ones who have hired them and are ill-treated, sources said.

Why the allegation of Indian army using cluster bombs?

It was lies, deceit and deception used by Pakistan in an effort to divert attention from the casualties of BAT teams.

What is the origin of cluster bombs?

They were created and used during Vietnam operations. The very name sensationalises the whole situation hence has been used by Pakistan side on Saturday.

Going back into the history of cluster bombs, between 1964 to 1973, the US had dropped over 2 million tons of ordnance over Laos in 580,000 bombing missions. This is equivalent of one planeload 8 minutes, 24 hours a day, for 9 years. And around 80 million had failed to detonate.

Under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), it is prohibited to use, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster bombs.

It entered into force on August 1, 2010, six months after it was ratified by 30 states and as of September 2018, 108 states have signed the treaty and 105 have ratified it or acceded to it.

Both India and Pakistan have neither signed nor ratified the treaty. Even the US has not signed or ratified it.

The 155mm has cargo ammunition and not cluster bomb. And has 72 bomblets wherein each are like 150ml teacups.

Such munitions are held worldwide. Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Ammunition (DPICM) is held by many including US, Pak.