Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: Army

A special hotline contact was established between the two top military officials

Pakistan and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) today agreed to undertake “sincere measures” to improve the prevailing security situation on the Line of Control.

A special hotline contact was established between the two top military officials today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

Both DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders, the statement said.

They agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and to ensure that the ceasefire agreement will not be violated by both sides from now on, it said.

They also decided to follow restraint and address issue through existing mechanisms.

“Both DGMOs also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander’s level,” the statement added PTI