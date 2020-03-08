Pakistan fires on Indian posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Published: March 8, 2020

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.  This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two days.

Pakistan, ceasefire violation, Pakistani army, Poonch district, Line of Control, Indian Army, Pakistani firing, latest news on jammu and kashmir“At about 5.45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing along LoC in Shahpur and Qasba sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said. (Representational image)

On Saturday, the Pakistani army fired mortar shells and small arms on forward posts and villages in Mankot sector of Poonch district. There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing, the spokesman said.

  Pakistan fires on Indian posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
