Pakistan fires on Indian posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two days.
In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistani army fired on forward Indian posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district for the second consecutive day on Sunday, a defence spokesman said. “At about 5.45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing along LoC in Shahpur and Qasba sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two days.
On Saturday, the Pakistani army fired mortar shells and small arms on forward posts and villages in Mankot sector of Poonch district. There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing, the spokesman said.
