Pakistan does it again! JeM chief Masood Azhar, a UN designated terrorist, released

Maulana Masood Azhar

Pakistan has very quietly released designated terrorist the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody. He was designated as a terrorist by the United Nations in May this year.

This step has been taken by the neighboring country as a retaliation against the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. And Pakistan has been trying to raise this issue with other countries in an effort to gain support. It has also scaled down its bilateral relations and suspended all trade with India.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned the government against Pakistan’s move of releasing JeM and has urged the government to deploy more soldiers on the Indo-Pak border near Rajasthan as they suspect Pakistan of planning attacks on India.

Also, last week, India too under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had declared Azhar the first individual terrorist. He along with LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Zakir Ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Bombay blast accused Dawood Ibrahim were declared as terrorists through a gazette notification.

Last week, Chief of the Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Singh had alerted all stakeholders in coastal security to ensure that all are in a state of high alert. Intelligence reports have indicated that the JeM is training terrorists to carry out underwater attacks in the Indian water.

In May the decision by the UN to declare Azhar as a terrorist came after permanent member China — also Pakistan’s all-weather ally — decided to lift the technical hold on the proposal which was pushed by the US, UK, and France. Once he was declared as a terrorist all his assets were frozen, there was a travel ban in place along with arms embargo.

Azhar, who is the Chief of Pakistan based JeM terrorist group has been the mastermind of several attacks carried out against India. The recent attack was in February this year when the terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in which 42 personnel were killed.

Post revocation of Article 370, Pakistan even halted the services of Samjhauta Express and shut down all trade with India and has since then been knocking on the UN door in an effort to internationalize the issue.