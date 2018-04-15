Pakistan conducts test-fire of enhanced cruise missile

Pakistan successfully test-fired a cruise missile with enhanced range, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said.

Pakistan successfully test-fired a cruise missile with enhanced range, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said. The indigenously developed Babur Weapon System-1 (B), which has a range of 700 km, is a low flying, terrain hugging missile that carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads, Xinhua news agency quoted an ISPR statement as saying late Saturday. “Babur Weapon System-1 (B) incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy,” it said. Equipped with navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching and all time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation, the missile can engage various type of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan’s strategic deterrence. Senior officials, scientists and engineers of strategic organization, which are involved in the country’s missile system, witnessed the missile test on Saturday.