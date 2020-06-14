  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire again along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

By: |
Published: June 14, 2020 12:59 PM

"On 14 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Pakistan Army, Loc, Jammu-Kashmir, Baramulla district, Rampur sector, pakistan ceasefire, defence news , latest news on jammu and kashmirFour residential houses and a mosque have been damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops. (Representational image)

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Rampur sector and the third in the north Kashmir district in the last three days.

“On 14 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Related News

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Kamalkote Sector in Uri area of the district. A 48-year-old woman was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of the district.

Akhtar Begum, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell. A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the incident.

Four residential houses and a mosque have been damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops. Several families have taken refuge either in underground safety bunkers or moved to safer places elsewhere in the Uri tehsil.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pakistan Army violates ceasefire again along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1It’s untenable: India on Nepal’s lower house passing bill to redraw political map
2Nepal Parliament’s lower house unanimously passes bill to redraw political map
3Parochialism, SeaBlindness in COVID budget cuts’ era: Long term impact for comprehensive national power