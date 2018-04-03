Pakistan Army shells forward posts along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district; 3 officers among 5 injured

The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said. (Representational Image: IE)

Three officers among five Army men were injured when Pakistani army resorted to mortar shelling violating ceasefire and targeting forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from 7 am today along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector using small arms, automatics and mortars,” an Army officer said. Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked cease fire violation, he said.

In the firing and shelling, 5 Army men including 3 officers were injured, the police officials said. Pakistan troops have violated ceasefire along LoC and IB over 650 times this year.