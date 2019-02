Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (left) and Air Vice-Marshal

At least three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft violated the Indian airspace over Nowshera and Poonch sectors on Wednesday morning, bombed a site near an Army ammunition depot and a wooded area before they were pushed back by Indian aircraft.

Official sources said one of the Pakistani aircraft was shot down in a dog fight — it took place near Sher Makri in Nowshera — by the IAF which also lost a MiG-21 Bison and its pilot was missing. The Pakistan Army later said the Indian pilot was in their custody.

Nowshera residents said a PAF aircraft showed up at 10.20 am, released a bomb near an ammunition depot at Narian near the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway and retreated.

According to residents, there was a huge explosion but there was no casualty or damage to property since the bomb had fallen in a forest. Police quickly cordoned off the area.

Officials and eyewitnesses said three PAF aircraft entered Indian airspace from the direction of Kalal near Nowshera. While one headed towards the Narian ammunition depot, the other two flew along the LoC after crossing over to the Indian side.

One turned back near Bhimber Gali while the other dropped a bomb in a forest area near Krishna Ghati and then headed in the direction of PoK.

The PAF action came the morning after the Indian Army destroyed five Pakistani posts while retaliating to heavy shelling and firing from across the LoC. Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan resorted to “shelling with heavy calibre weapons at 12 to 15 places along the LoC’’ from 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Pakistani troops were also seen “firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses using villagers as human shields’’, he said. The Indian Army, he said, retaliated and “our focussed fire resulted in severe destruction of five Pakistani posts and a number of casualties to Pak Army’’.