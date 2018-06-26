​​​
  3. Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training

A training jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) today crashed while landing at the Peshawar airbase after apparently developing some technical problems during a routine mission.

By: | Islamabad | Published: June 26, 2018 3:15 PM
pakistan air force, pakistan air force news, pakistan air force chief, pakistan air defence system, pakistan air force training, pakistan air force plane crash, PAF plane crash, PAF jet crash, pakistan plane crash, plane crash The cause of the crash was not known immediately and the air force announced a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A training jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) today crashed while landing at the Peshawar airbase after apparently developing some technical problems during a routine mission. The FT-7PG training aircraft was on a routine operational training mission when it suffered the mishap, the PAF said in statement. “No loss of life has been reported,” according to PAF.

The cause of the crash was not known immediately and the air force announced a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. It is said that the plane crashed due to a technical fault, The Nation reported.

Smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the Bacha Khan International Airport after the incident. An emergency was declared at the airport after the incident. However, airport sources said the rescue staff managed to douse the flames and clear the runway. PAF has suffered several crashes of its aircraft during training in the past.

Earlier this month, a paramilitary soldier was killed when an army helicopter crash landed in suburbs of Quetta, capital of Balochistan province. A training plane of armed forced crashed last month in Lahore and the two pilots were injured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top