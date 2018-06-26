Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training

The cause of the crash was not known immediately and the air force announced a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. (Representational Image: Reuters)

A training jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) today crashed while landing at the Peshawar airbase after apparently developing some technical problems during a routine mission. The FT-7PG training aircraft was on a routine operational training mission when it suffered the mishap, the PAF said in statement. “No loss of life has been reported,” according to PAF.

The cause of the crash was not known immediately and the air force announced a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. It is said that the plane crashed due to a technical fault, The Nation reported.

Smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the Bacha Khan International Airport after the incident. An emergency was declared at the airport after the incident. However, airport sources said the rescue staff managed to douse the flames and clear the runway. PAF has suffered several crashes of its aircraft during training in the past.

Earlier this month, a paramilitary soldier was killed when an army helicopter crash landed in suburbs of Quetta, capital of Balochistan province. A training plane of armed forced crashed last month in Lahore and the two pilots were injured.