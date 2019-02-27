Pak F-16 jet shot down by IAF in Nowshera; airspace over Jammu, Srinagar, Leh shut

A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has been shot down by India. (Photo/ANI)

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday shot down a Pakistani F16 jet after it violated the country’s airspace in Jammu and Kashmir. News agency ANI reported that Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 that violated Indian air space and was shot down in retaliatory fire .

The F-16 came down within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, the report said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar and Chandigarh airports have been shut for civilian flights after reports of air space violation by Pakistani jets.

International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace have also been affected. Reports say that a few flights have returned to their origin.

Pakistan has also stopped its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports.

Pakistan’s violation of Indian air space comes a day after IAF jets pounded Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot in a pre-dawn strike. Unconfirmed reports said that nearly 300 terrorists, including a few top Jaish commanders, were killed in Indian action.