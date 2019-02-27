Pak F-16 jet shot down by IAF in Nowshera; airspace over Jammu, Srinagar, Leh shut

By: | Updated: February 27, 2019 12:45 PM

The F-16 came down within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, news agency ANI said.

Pakistan F16 jet shot downA Pakistani F-16 fighter jet has been shot down by India. (Photo/ANI)

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday shot down a Pakistani F16 jet after it violated the country’s airspace in Jammu and Kashmir. News agency ANI reported that Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 that violated Indian air space and was shot down in retaliatory fire .

The F-16 came down within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, the report said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar and Chandigarh airports have been shut for civilian flights after reports of air space violation by Pakistani jets.

International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace have also been affected. Reports say that a few flights have returned to their origin.

Pakistan has also stopped its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports.

Pakistan’s violation of Indian air space comes a day after IAF jets pounded Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot in a pre-dawn strike. Unconfirmed reports said that nearly 300 terrorists, including a few top Jaish commanders, were killed in Indian action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pak F-16 jet shot down by IAF in Nowshera; airspace over Jammu, Srinagar, Leh shut
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition