Pabbi-Antiterror-2021: India to stay away. Will go for Peace Mission 2021 next week

Member countries of SCO include four central Asian countries -- Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, China, India and Pakistan.

For the second time India will stay away from Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) anti-terror exercises which are scheduled to take place later this month.

This year the anti-terror exercises are taking place in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, located in Pakistan, which had become a member of SCO in 2017 along with India.

Why did India not participate in 2020?

Last year the counter terror exercise-Kavkaz of the grouping had taken place in Russia. However, India had abstained as forces from both China and Pakistan were participating in September and it was taking place at a time when there was a standoff between the forces of India and China. Due to Chinese aggression last summer, India had lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley.

In February 2021, a delegation from Pakistan had visited the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) which is headquartered in Tashkent and had presented its plans for “Pabbi-Antiterror-2021”. As a permanent organ of the SCO, RATS serves to support cooperation of member states against – separatism, extremism and terrorism.

At the end of the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) that took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the announcement of “Pabbi-Antiterror-2021” was made.

And it was during this meeting in March this year that the member countries had also approved the draft programme of cooperation for 2022-2024 to counter extremism, terrorism and separatism.

Next week, an Indian delegation will be heading to Orenburg Oblast, Russia to take part in SCO’s Peace Mission 2021. The fortnight long “Peace Mission 2021” exercise is from September 11 to 25 and will have participation from Pakistan and China too.

Member countries of SCO include four central Asian countries — Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, China, India and Pakistan.