Oxygen arrives from Gulf countries; Russia sends more medical aid to India

The Russian ambassador to India Nikolay R.Kudashev, announced the arrival of more than 9 tons or 225 thousand packs of anti-COVID-19 medication to help in the fight against COVID.

Indian Navy’s warships have returned with more lifesaving Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders from Gulf countries.

Under Operation Samudra Setu II, INS Shardul with 270 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) & 1200 filled oxygen cylinders embarked from Kuwait and UAE and docked at the New Mangalore Port Trust (May 25, 2021).

Sharing an update on the Op Samudra Setu II, the Indian Navy has said, INS Shardul had 8 ISO tanks and 2 semi-trailers which were carrying around 201 MT of LMO and around 1200 oxygen cylinders.

Domestic Delivery of Oxygen

Even amidst cyclone Yaas, the transportation of LMO continues. 4 Oxygen tankers are on the way from Angul to Hyderabad & Visakhapatnam, and 2 from Jajpur to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar under close supervision and escort of Odisha Police.

LMO from Kuwait

According to a note issued by the Embassy of Kuwait in New Delhi, “Kuwait has so far delivered 215 MT of LMO and 2600 oxygen cylinders during the first phase of relief operation. These Oxygen cylinders as well LMO was transported on board three Indian Navy warships and they reached Mangalore in Karnataka and one commercial ship to Nhava Sheva in Mumbai.”

The supply cycle between India and Kuwait is now fully operational. In an earlier interaction with Financial Express Online, the ambassador of Kuwait to India, Jasem Al Najem said that his country is committed to transport the total 1400 MT of LMO to meet the urgent requirements in India.

In fact the Gulf nation is one of the first countries in the world to have sent the highest number of cylinders as well LMO to India.

Besides sending Oxygen Cylinders and LMO, the government of Kuwait had also earlier dispatched its military aircraft with around 40 tons of relief items to deal with the surge in COVID cases in India. It had sent ventilators, medicines and other critical medical equipment. There were 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators too.

The government of Kuwait has committed 1400 MT of LMO India, the envoy had told Financial Express Online earlier.

More aid from Russia reaches India

On Tuesday, more medical aid arrived from Russia. The Russian ambassador to India Nikolay R.Kudashev, announced the arrival of more than 9 tons or 225 thousand packs of anti-COVID-19 medication to help in the fight against COVID.

In his recorded message, the envoy said that the Russian government sent humanitarian assistance. And expressed hope that the assistance would help to meet the gap of critical medicines in India.

In the context of the high level of bilateral strategic partnership and mutual trust, the envoy’s video message also talked about the Russian support to India in its fight against the coronavirus.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V arrives in India

In May, Russia became one of the first countries in the world to send batches of the Sputnik V vaccine to India. The efficacy of the Sputnik V is reported to be the highest in the world and this vaccine also will be effective against new strains of COVID-19.

According to the Russian Embassy, the local production of the vaccine will start soon.