Over 300 exhibitors have confirmed participation in Aero India 2019 so far: Official

More than 300 exhibitors, including top global and domestic players from the defence industry, have confirmed their participation in Aero India 2019, a defence official said on Sunday. Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24 and the defence exhibition will see participation of top fighter-jet manufacturers, defence equipment makers and companies related to the sector. All activities related to Aero India 2019 have been made online — be it booking of tickets or selection of space for stalls, the official said.

The participants can arrange business to business meetings and book conference rooms online. “With nearly 50 days to go for Aero India, we already have 308 exhibitors. They include 178 domestic and 130 foreign players. We have generated a revenue of Rs 62 crore from the bookings so far. “There will be no cheque transaction for Aero India as all payments have been made online. The arrangements correspond to the best practices in the world,” the official added.

There will also be a mobile application for Aero India 2019 show that will guide the users about the event. Tickets for “business days”, February 20, 21 and 22, will cost Rs 2,750 each. Tickets for general visitors will cost Rs 1,800. Rs 600 will be charged for air display. On-the-spot tickets will cost Rs 250 more, the official added.