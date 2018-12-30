Over 300 exhibitors have confirmed participation in Aero India 2019 so far: Official

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 8:40 PM

Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24 and the defence exhibition will see participation of top fighter-jet manufacturers, defence equipment makers and companies related to the sector.

Aero India 2019, exhibitors, air display, defence, foreign players, top fighter-jet, fighter-jet manufacturers, defence equipment makers, defence newsAll activities related to Aero India 2019 have been made online — be it booking of tickets or selection of space for stalls, the official said.

More than 300 exhibitors, including top global and domestic players from the defence industry, have confirmed their participation in Aero India 2019, a defence official said on Sunday. Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24 and the defence exhibition will see participation of top fighter-jet manufacturers, defence equipment makers and companies related to the sector. All activities related to Aero India 2019 have been made online — be it booking of tickets or selection of space for stalls, the official said.

The participants can arrange business to business meetings and book conference rooms online. “With nearly 50 days to go for Aero India, we already have 308 exhibitors. They include 178 domestic and 130 foreign players. We have generated a revenue of Rs 62 crore from the bookings so far. “There will be no cheque transaction for Aero India as all payments have been made online. The arrangements correspond to the best practices in the world,” the official added.

There will also be a mobile application for Aero India 2019 show that will guide the users about the event. Tickets for “business days”, February 20, 21 and 22, will cost Rs 2,750 each. Tickets for general visitors will cost Rs 1,800. Rs 600 will be charged for air display. On-the-spot tickets will cost Rs 250 more, the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Over 300 exhibitors have confirmed participation in Aero India 2019 so far: Official
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition