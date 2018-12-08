Over 230 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018; dip in stone pelting, says officials

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 3:55 PM

Security forces have eliminated over 230 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, while there has been a dip in injuries caused due to stone pelting, officials said Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir, militants killed in Jammu, Kashmir Valley, stone pelting cases in jammu, stone pelting incidentsAs many as 51 terrorists were killed in the 80-day period from June 25 to September 14, while 85 terrorists were killed between September 15 and December 5, an official said.

Security forces have eliminated over 230 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, while there has been a dip in injuries caused due to stone pelting, officials said Saturday. As many as 51 terrorists were killed in the 80-day period from June 25 to September 14, while 85 terrorists were killed between September 15 and December 5, an official said. A total of 232 militants have been killed so far this year, while 240 militants, including foreigners, are active in the Kashmir Valley, the official said.

Eight people, including security personnel, were killed and 216 others, including security personnel, received injuries between June 25 and September 14 this year. In the subsequent 80 days — from September 15 to December 5 — just two people were killed and 170 others received injuries during stone pelting incidents, the official said.

Also read| India, US partners in defence, says commander as Sitharaman tours Hawaii military facilities

There has been a marked improvement in the security scenario in the Kashmir Valley ever since the imposition of Governor’s rule on June 19 when the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, another official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Over 230 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018; dip in stone pelting, says officials
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition