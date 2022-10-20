Optimized Electrotech unveils flagship surveillance system, inks pacts for product development

Ahmedabad-based defence tech start-up Optimized Electrotech, part of the 12th Defence Exhibition, launched its flasgship product, ‘NoctVision’ a Day/Night Intelligent Surveillance system that can detect threats in zero light, light fog, and light foliage conditions. The company claims that it uses thermal imaging and daylight imaging in tandem to produce results that far exceed the capabilities of these individual technologies.

According to the startup it ca also enable vehicle detectionat a distance of 7kms during the day and 6kms during the night. Built-in Artificial Intelligence and Edge Analytics ensures that NoctVision can be deployed in strategic areas with minimal supervision, and still receive maximum actionable intelligence.

NoctVision. (Photo: Optimized Electrotech)

Sandeep Shah, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Optimized Electrotech, said “new age warfare of 21st century requires new age technologies and a new age mindset. India’s investment in defence at this juncture is going to be monumental in the path of peaceful co-existence of the entire world.”

Optimized Electrotech will also be collaborating for new technologies and to produce certain products for the Defence ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, Optimized Electrotech specializes in defence surveillance & security platforms. The products offered by the startup work on the entire range of the electromagnetic spectrum (range of all types of EM radiation) and are equipped with different types of optics to enable several applications such as surveillance for smart cities, satellite-based imaging, border surveillance, Perimeter Surveillance, access control, Aircraft Tracking and Airport Security, and Emergency S&R Operations.