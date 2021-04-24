Operation Teman: India Navy, IAF join hands to help Indonesian Navy in search efforts for KRI Nanggala

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured his Indonesian counterpart, Indian Navy help in the search efforts for for KRI Nanggala, as part of Operation `Teman’. Image: Indian Navy

On Saturday morning the Indian Navy has dispatched Intervention System of 2nd Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV). This is now enroute to Surabaya, Indonesia onboard Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft for onward deployment.

The DSRV sent is to assist Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut (TNI AL – Indonesian Navy) in search and rescue (SAR) efforts for the Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala. The submarine which was reported missing on Wednesday April 21, 2021 and reports are coming in that the submarine has been located and has been declared subsunk as was expected.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy, said, “One C-17 and two IL-76 are carrying the Intervention System of DSRV.”

Earlier in the week on Thursday, the Indian Navy had dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to help Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut (TNI AL – Indonesian Navy) in search and rescue (SAR) efforts.

Response by the Indian Navy

On Wednesday (April 21, 2021) was received through International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO). The message was about the missing Indonesian submarine which according to reports was exercising in a location 25 miles North of Bali and had on board a crew of 53 personnel.

As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, India is one of the few countries in the world with the capability of undertaking Search and Rescue (SAR) of a disabled submarine through a DSRV.

The DSRV system utilizing its state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), helps in locating a submarine up to 1000 m depth.

What happens once it locates?

Once the distressed submarine is located successfully, another sub module of DSRV- the Submarine Rescue Vehicle (SRV) – then mates with the submarine to rescue the trapped personnel.

According to experts, the SRV is used sometimes to help in providing emergency supplies to the submarine.

India-Indonesia Cooperation – Synergy & Interoperability

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, Indian Navy and Indonesian Navy share a robust partnership of operational cooperation. Both the navies have been exercising on regular basis in the past and in the process have developed synergy and interoperability. And this important in the present SAR mission.

Why is the rescue required?

Submarine rescue is required to be undertaken when it’s reported to be missing or sunk. For the rescue mission specialized equipment is required for underwater search which helps in locating the disabled submarine and to rescue the personnel who are trapped inside the submarine.

What does Teman mean?

It means `Friend’ in Bahasa, Indonesia.