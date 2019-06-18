Operation Sunrise 2: Several insurgent camps destroyed along Indo-Myanmar border; Myanmar Army suffers losses

Terrorist groups in three states in the North East including Manipur, Nagaland and Assam were targeted by both the armies of Indian and Myanmar, as part of a three -week long military operation - \u2018Operation Sunrise 2\u2019. Launched in the middle of May this year, as part of the operation, operations were conducted by the two armies on their land in an effort to bust the terror camps and these operations at least six dozen operatives were captured. While several insurgent camps were destroyed in the operation, according to sources, the Myanmar Army suffered a huge loss of lives in the second phase of 'Operation Sunrise 2'. The Myanmar Army lost at least 13 of its soldiers during clashes with the Rakhine insurgent group - Arakan Army during the operations carried out between May 15-19. There are many camps of the militant groups along the border with Myanmar and the Myanmar Army has been carrying out operations periodically and destroying the camps which keep sprouting up. On the Indian side, the security agencies are keeping a tight watch and monitoring the developments along the Indo-Myanmar border. A top security official who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that the Myanmar Army is taking action against the insurgents' groups along the Indo-Myanmar border. Also, there is a tension brewing in Rakhine state, where terrorist group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) with foreign help is becoming more powerful and targeting them. According to the Ministry of Defence sources, more than six dozen militants belonging to various groups were caught and their camps destroyed in the second phase. And the third phase of the operation is expected to be launched, depending on the situation on the ground. So far around 50 camps of insurgent groups from the North East have been identified in Myanmar till 2018. To flush out the militants, according to sources Myanmar Government has informed India that its army would be ready to stay in the areas along the international border for an extended period of time. Earlier this year in February-March, Indian Army had carried out the first phase of 'Operation Sunrise\u2019 on its side of the Indo-Myanmar border. Reportedly in that operation the Indian Army had destroyed 12 camps of insurgent groups. However, despite these joint operations carried out by the Indian and Myanmar Armies, the threat to the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project, India\u2019s gateway to Southeast Asia continues. Financial Express Online had reported earlier that `Operation sunrise\u2019 was carried out in the south Mizoram and was declared as a big success by the Indian Army. However, the situation remains to be grim, and sources said that Myanmar is expecting more support from India to secure the Kaladan Project completely.