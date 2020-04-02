Operation Sanjeevani: IAF airlifts medical and hospital consumables for the Maldives

Consumables including catheters, nebulisers, urine bags and infant feeding tubes etc. have been delivered.

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts around 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables onboard C-130 aircraft from India to Male. Since there has been lockdown in India due to COVID-19, the medicines and the consumables procured by STO from eight different suppliers in India could not be sent directly to the Maldives. IAF launched `Operation Sanjeevani’ and with the help of the Indian Army medicines were lifted from different airports across the country including — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Madurai and then were flown to the Maldives.

What has been delivered?

Medicines including influenza vaccines, anti-viral drugs such as Lopinavir and Ritonavir (these two medicines are being used in other countries to treat COVID-19 ) have gone to the Maldives.

Consumables including catheters, nebulisers, urine bags and infant feeding tubes and other medications for cardiac conditions, kidney ailments, hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, allergies and cancer treatment, anticonvulsants have been delivered too.

Last month India had gifted 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines to the Maldives and has also sent a 14-member COVID-19 Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists to help in helping the people of Maldives.

The Maldives was the first country in the neighbourhood to receive essential medicines from India in its fight against COVID-19.

Role of the Indian Forces in Humanitarian Crisis in the Maldives

The Indian Armed Forces have helped the government of the neighbouring Maldives in the neutralization of the 1988 coup attempt. It has also helped the country after the 2004 tsunami, and has also supplied drinking water when `Operation Neer’ was launched in 2014.

The two Advanced Light Helicopters given by India to the armed forces of that country have been used in saving Maldivian lives.

In the first-ever video conference with the SAARC leaders last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced $ 10 million for the SAARC COVID -19 Emergency Fund.

Also the plan for setting up the electronic platform to help in exchange of information and knowledge and expertise was announced.