Operation Samudra Setu: Two Indian Navy ships head to the UAE; INS Jalashwa sails back

Two Indian Navy ships — INS Shardul and INS Airavat are already heading towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bring back the stranded Indians in that country. These ships are in addition to the flights of Air India “This is in addition to the Air India flights which have already landed in India with the stranded citizens who have been repatriated from there. The modalities of the ships entering the ports in UAE are being worked out and by the weekend they will be in,” said sources in the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy ships which are going to different ports are carrying onboard medical teams and supplies as well as other materials as well as food grains which will be offloaded in several countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). On return, there will be Indians who are being repatriated from countries in the IOR.

INS Kesari has already proceeded on deployment to Southern Indian Ocean Region and will be there until June. It will visit Madagascar, Comoros, Maldives and Seychelles where it is expected to deliver 10-12 tonnes of medicines each to all these countries and also deliver 660 tonnes of food grains to the Maldives.

India has dispatched medical teams to Medical teams comprising of 14 medical personnel including eight doctors and six paramedics to Mauritius and Comoros respectively.

Repatriation from Maldives onboard INS Jalashwa

Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that around 2,000 Indians will be evacuated from the island nation. And for this purpose two Ships of the navy – INS Jalshwa and INS Magar are being used.

These ships are expected to make a total four voyages and will return to the ports in Kochi and Tuticorin. “Though 4,500 out of the total the population of 27,000 Indians there have registered to return, first preference will be given to compelling cases such as medical, senior citizens, family emergencies and those who are jobless,” the source added.

“The Government of Male which is lockdown itself has been extending a helping hand to the Indian mission and the Indian Navy in the whole repatriation process”, said the source.