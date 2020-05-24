Operation Samudra Setu: INS Kesari reaches Port Louis with medical aid

Today’s shipment again underscores the special and unique ties between India and Mauritius and the longstanding partnership between the two countries especially in the health sector. (Photo source: INDIAN NAVY/INDIAN MISSION in Port Louis)

Yet again, India extends a helping hand. The second consignment of essential medical supplies reached Port Louis aboard INS Kesari. “Besides the medicines to fight the global pandemic, there was 10 tonnes of Ayurvedic medicines in the shipment which was offloaded on Saturday. India has also sent a Medical Assistance Team which is will help the Mauritius health authorities. The team which will help by sharing its expertise has among others Community Medicine Specialist, Pulmonologist and Anesthesiologist,” said the Indian Mission in Mauritius.

“The supply of these medicines and the medical team has been arranged by the Indian government at the request of that country,” it added.

The shipment was received by the Minister for Health, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal on behalf of his government.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius.

Last month, through a special flight of Air India, the first consignment of 13 tonnes of essential had been sent and it included 0.5 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

India-Mauritius Relation

In October 2019, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Jugnauth had jointly e-inaugurated the new ENT Hospital which has state-of-the-art facilities. The hospital has played a very important role in the efforts of Mauritian health authorities in managing the fight against COVID-19.

Mission SAGAR

SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) is a reflection of India’s vision for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This was articulated by Prime Minister Modi when he had visited Mauritius in 2015.

The consignment of essential medicines and Medical Assistance Team which went aboard INS Kesari is part of the ‘Mission SAGAR’.

The ‘Mission SAGAR’ has also included medical and food supplies for Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros