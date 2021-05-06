Operation Samudra Setu II: Indian Navy warships deployed to transport O2 and medical equipment

INS Talwar departing Manama, Bahrain with medical supplies (Image: Indian Navy)

Amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Indian Navy has stepped up its efforts to help in the transportation of relief materials including the most critical Oxygen tankers as well as other related materials. It has deployed nine warships as part of ‘Operation Samudra Setu II’, to supplement the oxygen requirement in the country. They are sailing in Persian Gulf, in the Indian Ocean Region carrying back the most critical O2 for the COVID-19 patients.

More about the Indian Navy’s deployment

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy, “For the shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and related medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in Persian Gulf and South East Asia, ships from all the three naval commands have been deployed.” The three naval commands are located in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi.

Know more about the deployment of the ships

Western Seaboard: As has been reported earlier, on Wednesday, INS Talwar entered the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka ferrying two 27 tons liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain.

Also, INS Kolkata, which is currently deployed in Persian Gulf, has moved towards Kuwait on May 5, 2021, and will load two 27 ton oxygen tanks, 400 Oxygen cylinders and 47 concentrators.

Four warships are enroute to Qatar and Kuwait, and can embark more than 1500 oxygen cylinders and around nine 27-ton Oxygen tanks from these countries.

Eastern Seaboard: INS Airavat, departed Singapore today with eight 27 ton (216 tons) oxygen tanks, more than 3600 oxygen cylinders, 10000 Rapid Antigen Detection Test Kits & 7 concentrators.

And INS Jalashwa is on standby to be deployed at a short notice.

Southern Naval Command at Kochi: INS Shardul, the Landing Ship Tank, is also on its way to Persian Gulf. It will be bringing back three LMO filled cryogenic containers.

Last year, both INS Jalashwa and INS Shardul, had been deployed under Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.