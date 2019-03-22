Operation Shayata: Indian Navy to provide humanitarian aid to cyclone-hit Mozambique

It has caused widespread damage and loss of human life in the Central and Northern provinces. (Photo source: Indian Army)

On request from the Government of Mozambique, Indian Navy ships operating in the Southern Indian Ocean were diverted to Port Beira to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to the local population post-cyclone ‘IDAI’.

Cyclone ‘IDAI’ made landfall at Beira, on 15th March and the ships diverted to help included INS Sujata, ICGS Sarathi and INS Shardul which are providing help to the administration there.

It has caused widespread damage and loss of human life in the Central and Northern provinces. About 5000 personnel are also reportedly marooned at Buzi, near Port Beira requiring immediate evacuation. The disembarkation of HADR stores including food, medicines and clothing to the Mozambique Defence authorities has been completed. Arrangements are in progress to disembark potable water.

The helicopter from INS Shardul is operating from the local airport for recce and SAR. As reported earlier, the boats, Landing Craft Assault and Gemini rubberised craft with divers would be used to render assistance for evacuation of marooned personnel.

The IN ships set up medical camps and provided food, water, blankets and other necessary relief items, as required by the local authorities.