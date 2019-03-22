Operation Shayata: Indian Navy to provide humanitarian aid to cyclone-hit Mozambique

By: | Updated: March 22, 2019 9:17 PM

Cyclone 'IDAI' made landfall at Beira, on 15th March and the ships diverted to help included INS Sujata, ICGS Sarathi and INS Shardul which are providing help to the administration there.

It has caused widespread damage and loss of human life in the Central and Northern provinces. (Photo source: Indian Army)

On request from the Government of Mozambique, Indian Navy ships operating in the Southern Indian Ocean were diverted to Port Beira to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to the local population post-cyclone ‘IDAI’.

Cyclone ‘IDAI’ made landfall at Beira, on 15th March and the ships diverted to help included INS Sujata, ICGS Sarathi and INS Shardul which are providing help to the administration there.

It has caused widespread damage and loss of human life in the Central and Northern provinces. About 5000 personnel are also reportedly marooned at Buzi, near Port Beira requiring immediate evacuation. The disembarkation of HADR stores including food, medicines and clothing to the Mozambique Defence authorities has been completed. Arrangements are in progress to disembark potable water.

The helicopter from INS Shardul is operating from the local airport for recce and SAR. As reported earlier, the boats, Landing Craft Assault and Gemini rubberised craft with divers would be used to render assistance for evacuation of marooned personnel.

The IN ships set up medical camps and provided food, water, blankets and other necessary relief items, as required by the local authorities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Operation Shayata: Indian Navy to provide humanitarian aid to cyclone-hit Mozambique
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition