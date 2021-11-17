Operation Hercules: IAF displays heavyweight capabilities!

HEAVY LIFT AIRCRAFT OF IAF, C-17 (GLOBE MASTER). (Image Credits: Indian Air Force)

On Monday (November 15, 2021) both the Indian army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly carried out an airlift exercise. This drill was carried out to further strengthen the Logistics Supply to the troops in the northern sector.

Codenamed “Operation Hercules’’ this drill was carried out earlier this week amidst the ongoing winter season and it was to enhance the stock replenishment along the border areas in the sector.

The militaries of India and China continue to be in standoff and this will be the second winter for the Indian troops who will be deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

More about Operation Hercules

The whole terrain where the Indian troops will be deployed for the next four-five months is most challenging and it will be cut off from the rest of the country.

Therefore, the IAF transport aircraft are required to carry supplies for the troops. According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), earlier this week, IAF transport aircraft C-17, IL-76 and AN-32 for the airlift exercise and they took off from one of the forward bases of the Western Air Command.

The MoD underscored that Op Hercules in the northern sector was a demonstration in real time heavyweight capabilities of the IAF. And, the critical role IAF plays in maintaining the ability to respond fast to any contingency and how it is the life line of the troops deployed in unfriendly terrains.

Indian & Chinese militaries in Standoff

13 rounds of military talks at Corps Commanders Level have taken place since last year in an effort to resolve the ongoing boundary issues. However no consensus has been built over the disengagement between the two countries from Hot Springs and de-escalation from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Significant Development

End of November Leh based 14 Corps will have a new commander. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta will be taking over the 14 Corps commander post when he will replace Lt Gen PGK Menon.

Why is this important?

This means that when the next round of talks between Indian and China at the Corps Commanders Level takes place, the Indian side will be led by Lt Gen Sengupta. The next round of talks is expected to focus on the pending issues related to the disengagement and de-escalation.