On India’s response to the Ukraine conflict

Given the current Indo-US bonhomie, as well as the instinctive and emotional inclination to support underdog Ukraine, Washington’s request appears reasonable.

By Farooq Wani

With America acting as the self-appointed universal conscience-keeper of democratic values and human rights and ethical behaviour, one would have expected Washington to have many friends. However, due to its barefaced policy of ruthlessly pursuing self-serving interests with no regards whatsoever to the genuine sensitivities of others, Washington has more detractors than friends. This isn’t surprising at all because Washington has a long history forcing itself on countries, purportedly for setting things right, but once its self-serving interests were served, abandoned the hapless people to their own fate.

It may be argued that since every country puts its national interests first, singling out the US for doing so isn’t fair, and on the face of it, their contention is right. However, there is a marked difference- using diplomacy to further national interests are justified, but doing so through brute muscle power and subterfuge is unacceptable. While Iraq and Libya are two recent examples of the former, creating and equipping fundamentalist terrorist groups to fight its proxy war against the then Soviets in Afghanistan is a classic example of the latter.

Ukraine is the latest victim of Washington’s uncivil policy of instigating a country to the point of belligerence against a superior opponent through imprecise promises of support, and then abandoning them. So, while Russia is undoubtedly downright guilty of violating UN charter by waging war and invading Ukraine, Washington, too, is complicit in letting this tragedy unfold. In fact, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia isn’t off the mark when he accuses the US Of “openly egging Ukraine.” As they say, it takes two hands to clap.

However, the aim here is not to play the blame-game but focus on a far larger issue- the humongous human tragedy that this war has spawned. So, while the international community’s efforts to bear diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia to pull back is appreciable, the decision of US led NATO countries to arm Ukraine merits greater deliberation. While this move is indeed laudable when viewed from the perspective of giving the comparatively much weaker Ukraine the means of self-defence, the practical side is that this will not help in overwhelming Russia and thus ending the conflict- instead, it will only prolong the bloodshed and misery of Ukrainians.

In its diplomatic offensive against arch opponent Russia, Washington wants India’s support. Given the current Indo-US bonhomie, as well as the instinctive and emotional inclination to support underdog Ukraine, Washington’s request appears reasonable. Even realists in India who perceive the US as a reliable ally, and hence a credible deterrent against Chinese belligerence would argue that maintaining cordial relations is the need of the hour. However, though Washington keeps waxing eloquent on Indo-US relations, New Delhi needs to tread with extreme caution as the lessons from the Ukraine crisis are loud and clear- at the end of the day, the US doesn’t walk its talk!

US President Joe Biden’s declaration that “any nation that countenances Russia’s naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association,” may have been a general observation, pregnant with emotions. However, with America’s Secretary of State telling Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to accept “the importance of a strong collective response to Russian aggression,” the ‘soft’ arm-twisting tactics of the US has become patently clear. New Delhi has been demanding an end to armed hostilities all along and Washington is aware that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin accordingly, more than once.

Yet, Washington wants India to join the US led ‘club’ by condemning Russia, and its expectation isn’t too far fetched, as having had dealt with spineless countries like Pakistan in the past, it perhaps took New Delhi’s allegiance (or subservience) for granted. Some say that since Ukraine had voted against India’s 1998 nuclear test and had sold T 80 tanks to Pakistan, New Delhi isn’t inclined to provide it any support.

However, India has displayed courage of conviction by viewing the Ukraine crisis pragmatically. While it has not provided or pledged any type of military aid to Ukraine, or condemned Russia, New Delhi has nevertheless dispatched three consignments of humanitarian aid to Kyiv, which clearly indicates India’s genuine solidarity with the war-ravaged people of Ukraine. Coming on the heels of providing humanitarian assistance to Taliban ruled Afghanistan, New Delhi has made it clear to the world regarding its consummate commitment in ameliorating suffering of hapless people worldwide.

India today faces the collusive Sino-Pak military threat, which it cannot handle alone today. So, while the assurance of US support in an extreme eventuality may be a tempting consideration to join the US camp by condemning Russia, the harsh reality is that in an adverse situation, Washington can’t be trusted to stand by our side. Thus, India has no other option but to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) as far as handling its security and defence needs are concerned. The reassuring fact here is that the Government of India has realised this reality and is making good progress to enhance self-sufficiency.

(The author is Editor – Brighter Kashmir, TV commentator, political analyst and columnist. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited).