On his maiden visit to Eastern command, Rajnath Singh shares meal with the sailors

New defence minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Over the weekend the new defence minister Rajnath Singh visited Indian Naval ships INS Shivalik and INS Sindhukirti at Visakhapatnam.

This was his maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command, and he was briefed on the operational readiness of the Command and other aspects of maritime and coastal security on the Eastern Seaboard.

For the Indian Navy, the Eastern Command is one of the three major formations and is headquartered in Visakhapatnam. It has base there as well as at Kolkata.

The minister accompanied by senior naval officers visited Indian Navy’s indigenously conceived design and constructed frontline stealth frigate INS Shivalik and Indian Naval Submarine Sindhukirti at Visakhapatnam.

At the time of his guided tour of the ship and submarine, the defence minister interacted with the crew members and even had a taste of their meals.

Later, while addressing the naval personnel and defence Civilians, Singh also lauded every sailor serving in the Indian Navy in maintaining a constant vigil against the maritime threat and safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK shama, the minister also highlighted the Indian Navy’s significant role in implementing India’s Act East Policy. After which, he had an opportunity to interact with them during Barakhana.

Prior to his departure to the capital, the defence minister was also briefed about the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I.

Last month, as has been reported earlier, the Indian Navy has launched its Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P81 when the search and rescue mission for the missing Indian Air Force’s AN-32 on June 3 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft P81 is equipped with special sensors, radars which played a critical role in locating the missing plane during the search operation.