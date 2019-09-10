Offensive, false and concocted! India rubbishes Pakistan’s allegations at UNHRC

Vijay Thakur Singh (ANI)

India terms Pakistan’s remarks about Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nation’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC) “offensive rhetoric, false allegation and concocted charges”.

In Geneva, while alluding to Pakistan, in a powerful rebuttal, Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (East) Ministry of External Affairs pointed out to its terror links and said that “We should call out those who are misusing this platform for malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights”.

The whole of Tuesday, at the UN in Geneva, Pakistan has been making efforts to again internationalise the Jammu and Kashmir issue at various international forums, without much success. After making series of allegations against India, Pakistan also raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue at the UNHRC today and sought an investigation by the international body.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also talked about the restrictions that India has imposed in Jammu and Kashmir and the state politicians. India has put these restrictions as part of the government’s protective measures against a possible backlash after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh in her response to Pakistan’s rhetoric said “The world is aware that the fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ringleaders are sheltered for years. This country conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of diplomacy”.

The secretary also pointed out that those who “abet, finance and support terrorism in any form on territory under their control are in truth the worst violators of human rights”.

In reference to human rights violation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) the secretary east pointed out to the members of the UNHRC that “Those who are attempting this speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries whilst trampling upon them at will in their own country. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators.”

She also made it clear that the decision taken in Jammu and Kashmir was by the Indian Parliament and it was taken to ensure equal rights to education, information and work as well as removing gender inequality.

Today’s response by India at the UN was against Pakistan which has been trying to internationalise the Jammu and Kashmir matter, and in its communication to the UN, Pakistan has termed it as “massive violation of international Human rights.’’

Key points raised by India at the UNHRC in Geneva

# The issue of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan

# The rationale of removing the special status for J&K

# Urging the world community that we must speak out on terrorism.

# That, Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir is fabricated and it is the epicenter of terrorism. India has suffered from Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

# Our commitment to democracy is unshakable.

# Sovereign Decision (in J&K) Internal to India

# On Pakistan: Silence only emboldens terrorists. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators.

Expert view

According to Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia, (Retd) former DGMO, and Director CENJOWS, “Pakistan is the last country which should be speaking of HR as Pakistan has consistently and continuously violated HR often employing air power against its own citizens. Kashmir is an internal matter of India, special situations merit special provisions for the larger good of the majority. The suspension of internet and mobile services in some parts of Kashmir is mainly to deny Pakistan space to carry out their nefarious activities. We also need to have a fair assessment of the prevalent situation. Many restrictions have been lifted, telephones are functional, government offices and schools are open, civil traffic is moving.”

Pakistan has sponsored and perpetuated terror attacks exploiting the people of Kashmir. Not very long ago in a televised speech, PM Imran Khan himself had exposed the atrocities of Pak Army, he adds