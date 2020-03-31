OF Medak joins hands with IIT-Bombay in fight against Coronavirus, to make ventilators

The officer quoted above stated that “A team of officers from within OF Medak has joined hands with a team of alumni IIT-B is working on a separate design for ventilators.”

From making armoured vehicles and rocket launchers, Ordnance Factory Medak, Hyderabad has joined hands with alumni of IIT Bombay to design ventilators. It has also sent its own special team to help the local health authorities in restoring critical medical instruments, including ventilators. A senior officer has confirmed this on condition of anonymity to Financial Express Online on Tuesday and has said that “The expert team from the Ordnance Factory Medak has extended a helping hand in repairing not only ventilators but also other critical instruments needed by the health workers in the local hospitals. There are more than 300 ventilators which were out of order and are being restored.”

A new design for ventilators?

The officer quoted above stated that “A team of officers from within OF Medak has joined hands with a team of alumni IIT-B is working on a separate design for ventilators.” “The two teams are working out on a design for ventilator and it is expected to be completed soon,” he added.

The OFB has instructed all its factories to ensure timely deliveries of all critical medical requirements and to ensure the quality and specifications.

Update on masks

The Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi on Monday handed around 500 Face Masks to the Tamil Nadu Police. The Tamil Nadu Police has placed another order for additional one lakh Face Masks for its personnel.

More about OF Medak

It is one of the 40 factories under OFB and boasts of the latest state-of-art facilities which include Steel Casting and Aluminium Foundry has CNC oriented Light Machining, Heavy Machining and Assembly lines.

The factory has been into producing Bullet Proof Vehicles and will soon start the production of hulls and turrets for various military platforms including the Main Battle Tank(Arjun)and Armour Amphibious Dozar, Rocket Launchers(Pinaka) etc.

The factory has its own in house R&D and its own CAM centre. The mix of naval and army products has been the result of indigenous R&D efforts.