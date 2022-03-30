NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with German security and foreign policy adviser

NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday held extensive talks with visiting German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner covering the geo-political turmoil triggered by the conflict in Ukraine as well as key bilateral issues. Plotner is on a day-long visit to India following which he will travel to Japan.

According to official sources, in the talks, Doval emphasised India’s consistent approach to the peaceful settlement of disputes and said it is based on respect for international law, the UN Charter and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

They said the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global developments, including in their respective regions.

The visit by the Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor comes at a time when several other high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on the Ukraine crisis as well as other regional and multilateral issues.

“The two sides reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the immense potential that it holds for mutual benefit,” said a source.

“They agreed that the forthcoming sixth inter-governmental consultations would provide an opportunity for the leadership on both sides to engage and intensify the bilateral partnership,” the source said.

The sources said both sides agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest. Ahead of the talks, Plotner said the world must understand the geopolitical consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Plotner told reporters that Germany was looking for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and that he is in India to share his country’s perspective on the crisis in the eastern European nation. The official also called for ensuring the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

Plotner said the Russian invasion will have larger consequences for the world of it is not checked. He described the Russian attack as blatant and unprovoked violations of international norms and rules