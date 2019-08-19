NSA Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir; reviews security situation

The issues related to restrictions imposed in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir were also figured in the meeting, the official said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where restrictions have been imposed since August 5, officials said. This was for the first time that Doval met Shah after his return from the Kashmir Valley, where he stayed for about 10 days and personally monitored the situation. The NSA apprised the Home minister the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials also attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

The issues related to restrictions imposed in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir were also figured in the meeting, the official said. The restrictions were imposed on communication links and movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 following the Centre’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories. However, restrictions have gradually lifted in some areas in Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, but the curb is still continuing in many parts.