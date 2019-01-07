Norway seeks stronger trade ties and piggy riding ISRO’s PSLV/SSLV launchers

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg inaugurated the India-Norway Business Summit 2019.

Stating that open and free trade were crucial for economic growth, the Norway Prime Minister Ms Erna Solberg inaugurated the India-Norway Business Summit 2019. Norway is also keen for bilateral cooperation in launch of piggyback micro-satellites on Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV/SSLV Launchers. Attended by over by over 700 delegates from India and abroad, the visit Norwegian leader said that “We are doing what we can to ensure that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between EFTA and India will be finalised soon.” Solberg said. “This agreement will contribute to increased trade and a better environment for our businesses.”

She said that there was a “great scope” to develop bilateral partnerships with India in areas such as business, trade and investments. “As India continues to be the fastest growing economy in the G20, we see a great scope for the Norwegian-Indian partnerships in business, trade and investments,” she said. “It is against this backdrop that Norway has just launched a new strategy for our engagement with India. This reflects the importance we place on our bilateral relations.”

Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Government of India “We aim to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next 7-8 years, making a way for Norwegian companies to play a key role by investing in India. The three pillars for collaborative growth are the trade, investment and technology. With these 3 pillars, we will not just walk the path but run the path to sustainability.

The Norwegian Prime Minister is on a three-day state visit to India that began on Monday during the course of which she will deliver the inaugural address at the annual Raisina Dialogue which will start on Jan 8, New Delhi. Besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on the visiting leader.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, “The visit of Prime Minister Solberg will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and discuss ways to further expand the multi-faceted partnership in areas of common interest.”

Norway is a leading ocean country, a key producer of maritime and subsea technology and a major exporter of seafood, oil and gas. “The Ocean Dialogue between Norway and India will be an important tool to bring this cooperation forward. A stable global framework for trade and investment is vital for both our countries, especially in times like today when we are seeing increased protectionism in certain markets,” she added.

Presently, there are more than 100 Norwegian companies which have invested in India in various sectors including ship-building, petroleum related services, hydropower, clean energy and IT services.

Several major Indian companies are also present in Norway. India and Norway have shared interest in sustainable use of ocean resources for growth of the economies.