North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

By: |
Updated: April 14, 2020 11:54:27 AM

North Korea on Tuesday fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South's military said.

north korea, north korea cruise missiles, sea of japan, north korea projectiles, latest news on north koreaNorth Korea fired multiple projectiles suspected to be short-range cruise missiles. (Representational photo: Reuters photo)

North Korea on Tuesday fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South’s military said.

“North Korea fired multiple projectiles suspected to be short-range cruise missiles,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Related News

Details awaited

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles Seoul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jammu and Kashmir: Special Police Officer killed, another injured in terrorist attack in Kishtwar district
2Beyond Trade: China’s growing intimacy with Latin America & the Caribbean
3Emerging Dynamics of India-US Partnership -Deepening Cooperation in Times of COVID