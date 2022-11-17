‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing starts November 18, PM to address

Issues relating to terrorism and terrorist financing, will be the focus of the third global ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi, where the inaugural address will be delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two-day conference (Nov 18-19) will offer a platform to the participating countries and other organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the present international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing and also steps required to deal with emerging challenges.

Briefing media persons ahead of the 3rd edition of the NMFT in the national capital, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General (DG) Dinkar Gupta on Thursday said, “There will be 78 countries and multilateral organisations which will participate in the conference.”

The DG said that social media platforms which are being used as crow funding platforms and finances which are raised through such platforms are used for terror purposes ultimately. This too will be on the agenda of discussions.

The conference which will build on learnings and gains of two previous conferences which were held in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019) is expected to be attended by about 450 delegates from across the world, and there will be ministers, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Heads of Multilateral organizations among others. Except Pakistan there will be representatives of 78 countries.

Has China been invited?

Yes. Said Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA): “China has been invited to the ‘No Money for Terror’ Conference.”

Sessions

There will be four sessions including – Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism; Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing; Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing; International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing.

Agenda

According to NIA DG “Besides the traditional methods of Hawala money, new ways of terror financing would be discussed in the conference. There will be 20 ministers from participating countries which will be present at the conference.”

Though there been a huge reduction in violent extremism and terrorism, the battle has to be fought he stated. During the conference India will seek cooperation from all countries to address challenges faced by all in combating terrorism funding. The conference will help in furthering India’s efforts to build better cooperation and understanding among nations in the fight against terror financing.

The conference has been organized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). On day two, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, will convey India’s determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it. He will conclude the event.

Who will attend?

The Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications of France, Jean-Noël Barrot; Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts; Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Dr Rahul Gupta will be among others who will attend the two day conference.