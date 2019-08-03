No cluster bombs used; India has right to defend itself: Indian Army refutes Pakistani claims

The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) adopted by the UN in 2008 has prohibited all use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions. (AP photo)

Refuting allegations from Pakistan that it has used cluster munitions along the Line of Control in Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday responded by saying that the Pakistan army regularly tries to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with a multitude of weapons to assist them.

In its response, Indian Army officials said that “During numerous Directorate of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks, India has maintained the right to respond.”

Adding, “Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by the Pakistan Army.”

Since morning, the Indian Army has already neutralized two terrorists in Pandoshan area.

What are cluster munitions?

They are air- or ground-launched weapons. And when they are launched they open mid-air and releases several ‘sub-munitions’. These sub-munitions are small explosives which can spread over large areas and the population and vehicles in that area.

Often those bombs which do not explode mid-air sometimes become land mines. Since these are considered deadly as they are capable of causing huge loss to the civilian population, several European nations have stopped producing cluster munitions. However, countries like India and Pakistan are still producing these.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) adopted by the UN in 2008 has prohibited all use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions.

All these allegations being made by Pakistan come amidst firing along the LOC when the caliber was escalated after there were repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan side. Indian Army had to resort using high caliber artillery to push them back.

On Saturday, Corps Commander, Chinar Corps had clearly stated that there are serious attempts by terrorists to indulge in terrorists acts and after deep search lot of Ordnance of Pakistan as well as sniper rifles were recovered.

Also, in view of August 15 celebrations, the government has taken precautionary measures by sending in 100 companies of troops to ensure that there is no untoward incidents.